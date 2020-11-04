Marie "Marty" A. Knudson

Marie A. 'Marty' Knudson (nee Grover)

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Marie A. "Marty" Knudson (nee Grover), 77, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Marty is survived by her daughter, Lori (Steve) Kokos; grandchildren, Brett Ward, Bethany (James) Ziegler, Lyndsey (Joshua) Engelhardt and Katelyn Knudson; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Bryce and Asher; and several nieces and nephews.

Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Myron "Butch"; daughter, Lisa Johnson; son, Myron Knudson; and sister, Dorothy "Dot" Aldrich.

Marty was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She worked in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years, with her career in nursing spanning 54 years. Marty retired from the Army Nurse Corp. after 24 years of service. She led a humanitarian mission in El Salvador, caring for 5,800 patients and received a Presidential Citation for this mission. She was presented with keys to the city. She was also a member of the prestigious Sigma Theta Tau sorority.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a wake service at 5:30 PM.