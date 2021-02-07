SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marie Mary Downs, age 101 of Schererville, IN passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She is survived by her children, Bruce and Michael (Karen); grandchildren: Christopher (Bethany), Amanda (Jeff) Suender and Blaec; and great grandchildren: Clayton and Mitchell. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Stone Mitchell, Martha (nee Lottig) Mitchell; and her husband, Robert Clayton Downs.

Marie was a Real Estate Developer and an accountant. She enjoyed dealing in the stock market, current affairs and coin collecting. She was a Bears Football Fan and enjoyed doing needlepoint, knitting, quilt making and driving her 2016 Corvette. She will be truly missed by her family and her legacy will be carried on by the generations to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a charitable donation be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net