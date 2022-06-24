 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marie "Mary" Pyle

July 15, 1931 - June 22, 2022

VALPARAISO - Marie "Mary" Pyle, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born July 15, 1931 in Charleroi, PA to George and Emilia (Parika) Kubik. Marie made her career as a switchboard operator with Bell Telephone and in dietary aide at Whispering Pines. She was a talented seamstress who learned from her mother and worked alongside her growing up. Marie was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening, and canning. Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren and crafting with them. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and nana, who will be dearly missed.

On October 13, 1957, Marie married James T. Pyle, who preceded her in death in 2013. She is survived by their children: James T. Pyle, Jr. (Allison Gerstler) of St. Joe, MI, Janie (Tom) Lamberson of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Allie and Emily Lamberson, and Matthew and Michael Pyle; and twin sister, Martha Kovach.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings who were also twins: Milton Kubik and Mildred Scheponik.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Moeller Funeral Home, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes Adult Day Service Center, 1859 Harrison Blvd, Valparaiso, IN 46385.

