VALPARAISO - Marie "Mary" Pyle, 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born July 15, 1931 in Charleroi, PA to George and Emilia (Parika) Kubik. Marie made her career as a switchboard operator with Bell Telephone and in dietary aide at Whispering Pines. She was a talented seamstress who learned from her mother and worked alongside her growing up. Marie was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening, and canning. Marie loved spending time with her grandchildren and crafting with them. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and nana, who will be dearly missed.