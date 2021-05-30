Marie O'Neil

HAMMOND, IN - Marie O'Neal age of 95 of formerly Hammond, Indiana passed on Thursday, May 20, 2021, she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A resident of Hammond for 59 years, a former lunchroom cook for Lew Wallace Elementary school. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn O'Neal Flowers, CA., Allee Dolly (Norman) Howse, nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021; Visitation, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Service, 11:00 a.m. at SMITH, BIZZELL & WARNER FUNERAL HOME, 4209 Grant Street Gary, IN 46408. Wake and funeral with COVID restrictions do apply. Interment services will be at Marion National Cemetery Marion, IN on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
