Marie O'Neil

HAMMOND, IN - Marie O'Neal age of 95 of formerly Hammond, Indiana passed on Thursday, May 20, 2021, she was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. A resident of Hammond for 59 years, a former lunchroom cook for Lew Wallace Elementary school. She is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn O'Neal Flowers, CA., Allee Dolly (Norman) Howse, nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.