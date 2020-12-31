Marie Quade (nee Rolewicz)

Marie and Jack were active volunteers in the community, devoting thousands of hours to Little League Baseball and CYO. At the Little League World Series games at Junedale field, Marie was known as the "Souvenir Queen." Marie entered the workforce full time when her daughter entered the newly opened Andrean High School. She was a cook/server in the cafeteria until 1987 when her loving husband "retired,"and he accepted a position in Indianapolis with Central Region Little League Baseball. Indianapolis provided a new home for the couple for several years, and Marie remained in Indianapolis until she decided to come home to "da Region." She remained independent in a cozy one-bedroom apartment in Valparaiso and was able to create lasting memories with her remaining three sisters and a large extended family. Marie realized it was time for her to have a roommate, so she relocated to her daughter's house where she lived out the rest of her wonderful life.