× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE, IN - Marie R. Schroeder, age 97 of Portage formerly of Miller passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on October 5, 1922 in Indianapolis, IN. Marie was a longtime member of the Portage Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing Bunco, gardeining, and reading.

She is survived by two children, Charles Edward (Marvis) Schroeder, Debbie Ann (Rodger) Gibson, one granddaughter, Amanda (Chad) Muncy, and three great-grandchildren, Jadon, Samara, and Eliana Muncy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Schroeder, her parents, Demetrius and Iva Vokorokos, five brothers, James Vokorokos, George, Dewey, Bruce and Charles Bushong. Masks will be required for all attendees and social distancing practices are encouraged.

Funeral services are Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNEAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation is Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL. www.reesfunerals.com