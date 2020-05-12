CROWN POINT, IN - Marie R. Znika (nee Marchese), age 94, of Crown Point/Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 due to a non-COVID related illness. She was born on July 16, 1925 in Gary, IN to the late Sam and Vincenza Marchese. On February 20, 1954, she married her husband, Paul J. Znika, who preceded her in death. She dedicated her life to caring for her family as a homemaker. She was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. For the last seven years, she was a resident at Crown Point Christian Village where she enjoyed playing games with her friends. She also liked taking walks and spending time with her grandchildren.