CROWN POINT, IN - Marie R. Znika (nee Marchese), age 94, of Crown Point/Lakes of the Four Seasons, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 due to a non-COVID related illness. She was born on July 16, 1925 in Gary, IN to the late Sam and Vincenza Marchese. On February 20, 1954, she married her husband, Paul J. Znika, who preceded her in death. She dedicated her life to caring for her family as a homemaker. She was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. For the last seven years, she was a resident at Crown Point Christian Village where she enjoyed playing games with her friends. She also liked taking walks and spending time with her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her son, Paul David (Geline) Znika; daughter, Janet (Eric) Engleman; granddaughters, Lauren (Stephen) Felty, Leslie (Kris) Simonovski; great grandchildren, Ava and Luke Felty, Adalyn Simonovski; and sister, Vita White.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ned, Tony and Carmel Marchese. Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to the Holy Spirit St. Vincent de Paul Society, 7667 East 109 th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
All services for Marie were private. She was laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery following a Mass of Christian Burial. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph St. Winfield/ Crown Point, IN 46307. For more information, please call (219) 661-2600. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
