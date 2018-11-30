CROWN POINT, IN - Marie Refugio Vargas (nee Jimenez), age 91, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Crown Point Christian Village in Crown Point, IN.
Marie was a loving wife, mother to 10 children, and a caring grandmother and great-grandmother. She was also a life-long, faithful Catholic.
Marie is survived by herchildren: Susan (the late Timothy) Ring, Irene (Gary) Miksik, Frank (Sally) Vargas, Lydia (William Needler) Vargas, Barbara (Fidel)Luevano, Theresa (James) Jeffries, Dr. David Vargas, Victoria (Nelson Eaton) Vargas, Stephen (Shawna) Vargas; grandchildren: Tracy Whitton, Eric and Donald Helm, Erin Schmiedl, Catherine Land, Cara Swedran, Curtis Swedran, Marissa Perryman, Laura Hernandez, Jeanine Stath, Nicholas Luevano, Amy Vassallo, Dr. James Jeffries, Kyle Jeffries, Randall and Robert Eaton, Luke Vargas and Augustus Vargas; 22 great-grandchildren; and sisters: Hermilia Lopez, Lydia Kenney, Anitia Jimenez.
Marie was preceded in death by herhusband: Frank Urvina Vargas; daughter: Christine Helm; parents: Toribio and Socorro Jimenez.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREAMTION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 DIRECTLY at Holy Spirit Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Winfield, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM with Fr. Tom Mischler officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. To view directions and sign Marie's online guestbook visit:
