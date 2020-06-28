MUNSTER, IN - Marie Reichett passed away on June 23, 2020 at Hartsfield Village in Munster, IN at the age of 91. She is survived by her two daughters: Donna (Ron) Serluco of Geneva, IL and Gayle (Dan) Welch of Munster; five grandchildren: Breana (Kurtis) Miller, Sean (Sharif) Serluco, Alex (Fiance Jessica) Serluco, Allison Welch, Megan (Fiance Jeff) Welch; and one great granddaughter: Mia Miller. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years: Ken Reichett; four siblings: Millee Palmer, Paul Ivan, Anne Grezlak, and Mickey Ivan; her parents: Michael and Ann Ivan; and infant twins: Marie and Ken.