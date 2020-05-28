× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHITING, IN - Marie T. Dubec (nee Pardek) 94 of Whiting went to meet her Lord and Savior on the Feast of the Ascension, Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 61 years of the late John S. Dubec who passed away June 7, 2009. She is survived by her children, Lynn (Ed) Barlo, John Dubec, Mary (Ted) Lampa and Julie (Greg) Orbik; grandchildren, Dan Barlo, Mary (Matt) Tierney, Theresa Deel, Jim (Erica) Barlo, Ann ( Nick) Jones, Ruth (Tom) Sakowski, Jennifer (Brad) Tucker, David Dubec, Laura Dubec-Carron, Kate (Eric Morrow) Dubec, Ted Lampa, Elizabeth (Jorge) Campos, Nicole (Joshua) Moore, Nicholas Orbik and Jeremy Orbik; 21 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two granddaughters, Julia Barlo and Sarah Lampa; two sisters, Marge Tokarz and Annette Timko and a brother Joseph Pardek.

Private funeral services will be held, there is no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com . The Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Dubec will be live streamed on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:30am at www.stjohnbap.org.

Marie Dubec was born in Podbiel, Slovakia on April 29, 1926 to Joseph and Julia Pardek and has been a resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community for the past 83 years. A very devoted member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, Marie was a member of the Rosary Society and Prayer Group and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. She was certified in Religious Education and taught CCD for over 20 years. She was a devout woman of God, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marie was very proud of her Slovak heritage and continued many traditions through her stories, holiday baking and the Slovak language. She loved art, music and poetry. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Parish would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400