VALPARAISO/PORTAGE, IN - Marie Watts, 101, of Valparaiso and Portage, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023. Marie will be remembered for her faith, her love of family, and her 73-year career as a beautician. Visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, 3:00-7:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso.