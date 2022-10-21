Marielena "Hilda" Briseno

April 19, 1943 – Oct. 13, 2022

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Marielena Briseno passed away at the age of 79. She was born in Guadalajara Mexico. She is survived by her sisters: Anita Briseno and Rosario Briseno who live in Mexico. She leaves behind five children: Hector (Esther) Leal, Eugenia Leal, Victor H (Rosalia) Leal, Benjamin (Diana) Roman, Gerardo Roman; and Michelle Garcia lifetime family friend;

Grandchildren: Stephanie J. Hernandez, David (Andi) Hernandez, Angelica M. Leal, Adriana M. Leal, Hector A. Leal Jr., Victor H. Leal, Valeria Leal, Mariaelena L. Roman, Jazleen N. Dowdell, Benjamin L. Roman, Julian I. Roman, Xavier C. Roman, Jeremiah Rivera, Pricilla Roman, Valeria Roman, Araceli Roman, Angelo Roman, Ana Gabriella Roman, Christian Roman, and Victoria Roman;

Great-grandchildren: Julian J. Cordero, Jacob Duck, Joseph Alexander, Maxwell Alexander, Abigail Hernandez, Juliet E. Hernandez, Olivia R Harper, Micah C Harper, Riley J. Harper, Jayce K. Roman, Elian B. Roman, Araceli A Roman, Elitza M. Roman, Lilyana Macias, Evylena Loera, Isaiah Vidaurri, Aidan Roman, Cataleya Valdez, Christian Perez and Ivan Perez; Nephews: Claudia (Salvador) Estrada and Antonio Briseno. Great-nephews Victor Briseno, Elizabeth Briseno, Neveah Briseno, Eric Estrada and Ariadna Estrada; Also, many more in Mexico.

Marielena graduated high school in Mexico. She started working in a bank at age 16 as a bookkeeper. Was married and divorced. She came to the United States in 1973. She worked two different shifts as a waitress and crocheted in her spare time to raise her five kids in Chicago. In 1978 she started tending bar in East Chicago's Latin Lounge and the Brotherhood social club. In 1979 we moved to East Chicago and made our home there. In 1980 she bought the Brotherhood Social Club. That is where her legacy started "Hilda". Throughout her bartending career she managed to buy, lease or rent different bars in the Harbor. Red doors, El Sombrero, Tenampa, Oasis, Mr.V's, John and Shirly's and finally Main Tavern.

She was beautiful, smart, witty, funny and most important of all caring. She will definitely be missed and remembered.

A private family Mass ceremony was held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago on October 19, 2022. Her ashes will be taken to Mexico for her final rest.

May she rest in peace.

(CHUPALE PICHON)

For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com