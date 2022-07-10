Dec. 23, 1930 - July 3, 2022

BAYTOWN, TX - Marietta Louise Whitehead, 91 of Baytown, TX passed away on July 3, 2022. She was born in Creston, IN on her grandparent's farm on December 23, 1930 to Herbert M. Southworth and Ina Marguerite Thompson. She was married to Allen D. Whitehead in Crown Point, IN for 62 years and had six children. She worked in the home and loved reading, cooking, sewing, crafting and traveling. She also loved teaching Sunday school at her church, St. Marks United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; her son, Douglas Scott; her sister, Judith Jaeger; and her brother, Herbert Southworth.

She is survived by her children: Brian (Dana) Essex, VT, Leslie (Donald Speranza) Locust Valley NY, Courtney (Richard Esparza) Bandera TX, Alison Whitehead New Braunfels TX, and Gayle Whitehead San Antonio TX. Her grandchildren: Alia, Stuart, Jordan, Peter, Hayley, Erin, Philip, Samuel, Remy, and Jett. Her great-grandchildren: Amelia, Benjamin, Evelyn, Charlie, Theodora, Ellis, Clyde, Elaine, Allen, and Ambrose; and her family, and many friends too many to list.

A small service will be held over Labor Day in San Antonio, TX.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Houston Food Bank, 535 Portwall St., Houston TX 77029.