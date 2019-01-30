LATANA, FL - Marija Dosen (nee Buskovic) age 52, late of Lantana, FL and formerly of Homewood, IL passed away tragically with her husband Fabian on January 7, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. Beloved wife of the late Fabian L. Dosen, (CPO-U.S.Navy) for 11 years. Loving mother of Carmen Pavisich and Luciana Pavisich. Dear daughter of the late Mato and the late Luce Buskovic. Dearest sister of Vlaho (Emilija) Buskovic, late Ivo (late Lorena) Buskovic and late Duro (Jelena) Buskovic. Fond aunt of Matija (Marija), Ivan, Tihana (Tomislav) Buskovich, Lora, Mateo and Marko Buskovic. Great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Marija was an manager for Office Depot Holdings in Boca Raton, FL. Member of Croatian Women's Branch #1 Chicago, IL.
Visitation Thursday 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral services Friday, February 1, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Sacred Heart Croatian Church. Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the charity of your choice in Marija's name would be appreciated.
