Marilou Kmetz (nee Boyajian)

CROWN POINT, IN - Marilou Kmetz, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her children: Robert (Joyce) Kmetz, and Karen (Kenneth) Bronowski; grandson: Derek Cullimore; sister, Donna Capps; many nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends and caring neighbors. She is preceded in death by her life companion of 70 years: John Kmetz; son Kenneth Kmetz; brother John Boyajian; and sisters: Dorothy Pappas, Violet Boyajian, Rose Tokash, and twin sister, Catherine "Pat" Dian.

Marilou touched many lives, including the years she spent as a volunteer at St. Anthony Hospital. She was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary for the Merrillville Fire Department during its early years. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, with visitation from 9:00 AM until time of service. All services at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville. Internment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information, call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.