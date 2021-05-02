 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn A. Clark

Marilyn A. Clark

Marilyn A. Clark

MUNSTER, IN - Marilyn A. Clark, 90, of Munster, IN died on November 12, 2020.

She is survived by her two siblings: Eloise Cala and Kenneth Honderich; and nephews and nieces: David Cala, Donald Cala, Kathleen Park, Amy VanderMolen, Peter Cala, Stacey Honderich, Michele Honderich, Chelsea Nakabayashi and Lura Honderich. Preceding her in death were her parents H. Orville and Lura Ellen (Pennell) Honderich and husband John B. Clark.

She was a member of the Griffith Baptist Church.

Marilyn left the poem she wrote "Mine Always".

My heart was once so heavy with burdens and distress, that I was almost certain that there would be no rest. And life just seemed so pressing that I could not heed His voice, till, finally in despair one day I made the Lord my choice.

Now my sins are all forgiven and I have life anew, through Jesus Christ, our Saviour whose love is ever true. Such blissful peace, with joy so divine, now floods my soul each day. For I have that blessed assurance that He is mine, always.

Mrs. Clark held various professional office positions. In her retirement she was a crossing guard in the Munster School System.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM, May 17, 2021 at the Griffith Baptist Church, 826 N. Harvey St. Griffith, IN, Pastor Dan Obinger officiating. Mrs. Clark has been buried at the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts