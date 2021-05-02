MUNSTER, IN - Marilyn A. Clark, 90, of Munster, IN died on November 12, 2020.

She is survived by her two siblings: Eloise Cala and Kenneth Honderich; and nephews and nieces: David Cala, Donald Cala, Kathleen Park, Amy VanderMolen, Peter Cala, Stacey Honderich, Michele Honderich, Chelsea Nakabayashi and Lura Honderich. Preceding her in death were her parents H. Orville and Lura Ellen (Pennell) Honderich and husband John B. Clark.

She was a member of the Griffith Baptist Church.

Marilyn left the poem she wrote "Mine Always".

My heart was once so heavy with burdens and distress, that I was almost certain that there would be no rest. And life just seemed so pressing that I could not heed His voice, till, finally in despair one day I made the Lord my choice.

Now my sins are all forgiven and I have life anew, through Jesus Christ, our Saviour whose love is ever true. Such blissful peace, with joy so divine, now floods my soul each day. For I have that blessed assurance that He is mine, always.

Mrs. Clark held various professional office positions. In her retirement she was a crossing guard in the Munster School System.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM, May 17, 2021 at the Griffith Baptist Church, 826 N. Harvey St. Griffith, IN, Pastor Dan Obinger officiating. Mrs. Clark has been buried at the Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.