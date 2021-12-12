VALPARAISO IN - Marilyn C. Collins (nee Sweney), age 91, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away on December 8, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Merrill and Clara Sweney in Gary, Indiana. Marilyn graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1948. She married the late William (Jerry) Collins in 1948, and they lived together in Gary, Merrillville, Clearwater, Florida and Crown Point. Marilyn is survived by four children: Terry Lee (Les) Sauer, Timothy (Nancy) Collins, Thomas (Debra) Collins, and Tamara (Marvin) Wolske. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren and other beloved family. Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Jerry, her great grandson Collin Carlson, and her sister Norma Jean Hart. She was a devoted wife, wonderful mother, adoring grandmother and great-grandmother, and loving daughter and sister. She was proud of all her family and leaves behind many beautiful memories that will be cherished by all. At Marilyn's request, funeral arrangements will be private. Her family wishes to thank all those at the Pines Village Retirement Community in Valparaiso and Dunes Hospice for their kind support and care. www.burnsfuneral.com