CEDAR LAKE, IN - Marilyn E. Skievaski, age 84, of Cedar Lake passed away suddenly on February 8, 2019 exactly one year after her loving husband, Richard, of 57 years. She is survived by her children, Debra (nee) Wozniczka (Robert) Phelps and Derek (Traci) Skievaski; grandchildren: Aaron, Brandon, Ryan, Taylor, Savannah and four great grandchildren; brother, Robert (Judy) Tully and sister, Sharon Pacific.
Friends may greet the family on Sunday, February 17, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave., Cedar Lake. A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Timothy Episcopal Church, 1115 N. Cline Ave., Griffith with Pastor Kris Graunke officiating.
Marilyn served for several years on the Vestry and altar guild for St. Timothy Church. She was a member of the Brunswick Homemakers and volunteered for several years with Meals on Wheels. Marilyn will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Church. www.burdanfuneralhome.com