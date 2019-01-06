HAMMOND, IN - Marilyn Evers, age 64 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 20, 2018 after a long illness.
She is survived by three children: Christopher Evers, Melissa Michelle Evers and Timothy Evers; three grandchildren: Kalli Lannin, Mason and Aubrey Evers; mother, Helen Rymarczyk; sister, Diane (Edward) Svetanoff; three brothers: Robert (late Lauri), Ron (Ed Sieb), Michael (Mary Jo) Rymarczyk; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Preceded in death by her father Frank Rymarczyk.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN 46323 with Rev. Charles Mosley celebrant. Friends are invited to meet with the family at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Marilyn was born and raised in Hammond, and was a graduate of Morton High School. She worked as a teller at Lake Federal Bank for many years until 2008. Marilyn enjoyed sewing, crocheting and putting together puzzles. When she was active she loved walking, dancing and playing the accordion. Marilyn was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. For additional details regarding arrangements please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.