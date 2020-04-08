SAINT JOHN, IN - Marilyn Gossman, age 82, of Saint John, formerly of Highland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of Arvin for 55 years and mother to Brad, Lisa (and Craig) Lohmann, and Lori (and Chris) Casselman, grandmother to Alex and Grace Casselman.

Marilyn was born on April 21, 1937, to Richard and Henrietta Pranger. She grew up on a farm near Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Marilyn lived her life on a foundation of the love of God. Her life verse was, Galatians 2:20: "I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me." Marilyn faithfully served and shared Jesus through teaching at Lansing Christian and Highland Christian Schools, children's Bible Club, women's Bible study and Freedom Bound jail ministry, as well as choir and handbell choir and helping to plan worship services at Second Highland Christian Reformed Church, now New Life Christian Reformed Church. Marilyn also enjoyed caring for flowers in her yard, traveling the country, and spending time with extended family and dear friends.