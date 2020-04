Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Marilyn Houston, 91, of Valparaiso, passed away on April 3, 2020, in her home. Due to the restrictions with the current Covid-19 outbreak, services will be held at a later date with burial at Graceland Cemetery. Arrangements by Bartholomew Funeral Home. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.