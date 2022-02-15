April 22, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2022

GARY, IN - Marilyn J. Fouts, age 87, of Gary, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. She was born on April 22, 1934, to Lester and Mary Lukmann. She is survived by her children: Janie Fouts, Robert Fouts, Ronald Fouts, and Beverly (Ronald) Gibbs; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and by her nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Mary Lukmann; former husband, Harry; daughter, Joni Fouts; sisters: Norma Hyde and Joyce Lukmann; brother: Lester "Bud" Lukmann; grandchildren: Heather Fouts, Robert Lukmann Fouts, and Michael Christensen; great grandson, Dennis Winn III; and by her niece Lynn Lukmann.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) in Griffith, Indiana.

Marilyn graduated in the first graduating class at Calumet High School class of 1952. She was a retired Title I Teacher's Aide for Lake Ridge Schools for 34 years. She was also a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Black Oak.

For information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com