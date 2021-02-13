VALPARAISO, IN — Marilyn J. Poweska, 91, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was born June 8, 1929, to William and Mabel (Wells) Carichoff and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Marilyn made her career as a real estate agent concluding her working years with McColly Real Estate. In recent years she enjoyed watching "Bluebloods," keeping up to date with the political landscape, and surrounding herself with her grandpuppies, "Sasha" and "Molly."