Marilyn J. Poweska
VALPARAISO, IN — Marilyn J. Poweska, 91, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 11, 2021. She was born June 8, 1929, to William and Mabel (Wells) Carichoff and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Marilyn made her career as a real estate agent concluding her working years with McColly Real Estate. In recent years she enjoyed watching "Bluebloods," keeping up to date with the political landscape, and surrounding herself with her grandpuppies, "Sasha" and "Molly."
On August 22, 1948, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso she married Edward J. Poweska, who preceded her in death in 2004. Survivors include their daughter, Lizbeth "Lynn" (Mike) O'Guin, of Florida, daughter-in-law, Patti Poweska, of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Christopher (Joy) O'Guin, Colin (Rose) O'Guin, Cory (Karla) O'Guin and Meagan (Joseph) Stutz; chosen grandson, Kuhrt Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Maizy, Charlotte and Ellie;, and niece, Ruth Bowlin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Thomas Poweska in 2008, and brother, Robert Carichoff.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.