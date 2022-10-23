June 12, 1949 - Oct. 20, 2022

LAKE STATION, IN - Marilyn J. Rokicki, age 73, of Lake Station passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She was born June 12, 1949, in Gary, IN to the late Joseph and Ella Mae (Nelson) Scasny. Marilyn was a homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her three children: Richard Rokicki of Cedar Springs, MI, Ryan Rokicki of Lake Station, and Rhonda Rokicki of Lake Station; four grandchildren: Kazimir, Mason, Jordy, and Sebastian; two sisters: Catherine (John) Tenorio of Berlin, MD, and Judy Conder of Brownsburg; and many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; and her loving husband, Ted.

Visitation for Marilyn will be from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana 46368.