Marilyn J. Russo

Marilyn was born on July 1, 1932, in Gary, IN, to Thomas and Agnes Berke. She was a member of St. Mark Parish, completing grade school there and graduating from Ancilla Domini High School in Donaldson, IN. She completed nursing school at St. Mary Mercy in Gary, IN, interspersed with studies at Mundelein College in Chicago and Marquette University in Milwaukee.

She met her husband, Andrew Russo, on a blind date while she was a nursing student, and he, a medical student. They married in 1955 and eventually settled in Crown Point, raising five children. Marilyn's nursing skills remained with her for her entire life, while assisting Andy with his medical practice, caring for her children, and ministering to others. She had a particular fondness for babies, young children, the elderly and anyone with disabilities or needs that left them isolated. As a member of St. Mary Catholic Church for over 60 years, she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society. She loved singing in the funeral choir, shopping for groceries for the church's food assistance pantry, and most of all, serving as a lay minister of Holy Communion at Wittenberg Village for several years. The family wishes to thank staff at Oak Grove Retirement Village for their kindness and care.