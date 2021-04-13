Jan. 21, 1931 - Apr. 8, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marilyn J. Sullivan (nee Neiner), age 90, a lifelong resident of Merrillville, IN, passed away on April 8, 2021.

Marilyn was born on January 21, 1931 in Merrillville to the late Clarence and Mamie (nee Demmon) Neiner. She married the late Evan "Pat" Sullivan on April 5, 1952 and spent 53 years together.

She was a member of Independence Hill Presbyterian Church and the Red Hat Society. She liked to watch the Cubs and the Blackhawks. Marilyn's grandchildren were her world. She attended every sporting event that they had. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children: Dan (Nancy) Sullivan and Gail (Bruce) Parker; her grandchildren: Jake Sullivan, Jenna Sullivan, Brian Parker, and Michelle (Joseph) Abraham; and dear life-long friend: Caroline Hastings.

Marilyn is also preceded in death by her sister: Joyce Ifyu.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM from REES FUNERAL HOME, Winfield (10909 Randolph Rd, Winfield) with Pastor Leland McReynolds officiating. A visitation will take place at 10:00 AM and continue on until the time of service. At rest Mosier Cemetery, Valparaiso.