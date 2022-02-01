Marilyn Jean Langbehn

HOBART, IN - Marilyn ("Mimi") Jean Langbehn, (nee Sena), age 89, of Hobart, passed away January 18, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Langbehn; her beloved daughter Megan Cannata; her brothers: Charles, Robert and William Sena and her sister Patricia Bannon.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Linda); granddaughter Lyndsay Oancea (Rod); grandson Zachary; great-grandson Stark Oancea; grandson Jeffrey (JR) Faulkner (Ashley); great-grandchildren: Riley, Logan, Kirra, and Gavin; daughter Kathy Kenworthy; grandchildren Aynsley and Devon Bracken(Phil); great-grandson John Bracken.

Marilyn had a deep love for family, friends and neighbors and nothing made her happier than spending time with them or throwing a great party. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, sewing, decorating and painting. She was a talented artist with a passion for china painting. She taught for many years in 'The Studio' where her students were family to her.

She was an active member of the Methodist Church in Hobart.

Funeral services, arranged by BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Hobart, will be private, with Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, followed by a celebration of life at a future date. www.burnsfuneral.com