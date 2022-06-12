Marilyn Jean (Miller) Lembke, age 93, passed away peacefully on June 9th, 2022 to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born on the 27th of January, 1929 to Paul and Cecil (Beu) Miller, the fourth of seven children. She attended Valparaiso High School, class of '47, served as class secretary and went on to work as a secretary for school superintendent King Telle and for her husband's business, Indiana Gift and Import.

Although Marilyn's faith in God was the guiding light in her life, family always came first. Her Christmas Eve open house and 4th of July celebrations will be forever remembered by all who attended and it gave her great joy to host all her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her Prince of Peace Church family of which she was a charter member, President of the Ladies SMS guild and served on the alter guild. She loved to sing and used her beautiful soprano voice with the choir to praise God for all her blessings. Marilyn is survived by her children: Lisbeth Neary of Bedford, IN, Dennis Lembke of Valparaiso, Robert "Boomer" (Leslie) Lembke of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren: Christian (Crystal) Lembke of Wanatah and Caitlyn Lembke of Valparaiso: step-grandchildren: Jennifer (Tim) Kluska of LaPorte, John Neary of LaPorte and Joel Neary of Elkhart; sisters-in-law: Arlene Miller of Valparaiso and Nancy Mowbray of Rhode Island; daughter-in-law, Beth Lembke; step-grandson, Tom Owen; 16 step-great-grandchildren; nine step-great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.