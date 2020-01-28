LOUISVILLE, KY - Marilyn Jean Nathan, 68, of Crystal, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, in Louisville, KY.

Marilyn was born in Gary on May 7, 1951, to Arthur and Miriam (Schmidt) Ledyard.

A 1969 graduate of Hobart High School, Marilyn spent her senior year studying in Austria and Germany. She married Charlie Nathan on May 13, 1973, in Terre Haute.

Marilyn acquired a BA in Germanic Languages from Indiana University in May 1979. She moved to Dubois County to teach German at Northeast Dubois schools. A passionate seeker and sharer of knowledge, Marilyn taught German, history, home economics, speech, geography and English for 35 years at Marian Heights Academy, Oakland City College, Vincennes University-Jasper, Holy Family, Tell City High and Jasper schools.

An artist with a huge heart, Marilyn created quilts, clothing, stained glass, drawings and culinary art such as her famous apple pie. A lover of nature, she grew many plants and annual vegetable and flower gardens. She canned her famous salsa, pickles and jams from the bounty.

Marilyn attended Nicholson Valley Christian Church. A fervent volunteer, she taught religion classes and worked many years at the Dubois County Museum where she shared history and translated old German script.