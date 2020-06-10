× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE, IN - Marilyn Jean (Underwood) Sullivan, age 88 of Portage, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on May 19, 1932 in Gary, IN to Kenneth and Bernice (Leight) Underwood.

Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Shelley (Jeff) Campbell, Marcy O'Kelly; grandsons, Ryan (Brittany) Campbell and Brandon (Dani) Campbell; great grandchildren, Grant and Maura Campbell; sister in law, Pat Underwood; special cousin, Richard Wierzba; special niece, Kendra (Pat) Loyal. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tim Sullivan; and her brother, Ken Underwood.

After Graduating from Tolleston High School in 1951, Marilyn started her career as a telephone switchboard operator. From there she worked in the mills at US Steel. After retiring from the mill and raising her girls, she spent many hours volunteering and she especially loved being a "pink lady" for St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

Thanks to the caregivers at Portage Rittenhouse for the special care they provided to Marilyn over the last five years. Marilyn really enjoyed all the cards and many visits from family and friends during her stay at Rittenhouse. Most of all, Marilyn loved her visits and mail from her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marilyn will be remembered for her smile and her kind and caring ways toward others.

Private family memorial services for Marilyn will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME Portage Chapel. Memorial donations in Marilyn's honor may be made to Gabriel's Horn, P.O. Box 943, Portage, IN 46368. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.