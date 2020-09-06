× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Marilyn Joan Styrna, 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Center. Marilyn was born in Gary, IN on January 13, 1937 to the late Marion (Gulyas) and John Wielgus. A lifelong Midwesterner, Marilyn moved to Crozet, VA in 2000 to be closer to her only child, Christine, and her family.

Marilyn's life was a testament to her strength, community service, and dedication to her faith and family. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she received her nursing degree from Presbyterian-St. Luke's Hospital (now Rush University Medical Center) in Chicago, IL. While working at the hospital, she met her future husband Mitchell Styrna and together they had their daughter Christine. Following her husband's early death, she moved back to Indiana to be closer to her family. To better support her daughter and herself, she decided to pursue her B.S. and M.S. in primary education at Indiana University. After finishing her degrees, she went on to work as an elementary school teacher and vice-principal at Homer Iddings School in Merrillville, IN while continuing to work part-time as a RN at Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville. She served in leadership roles in Delta Kappa Gamma and her local teachers' union and received recognition for her outstanding professionalism in teaching and nursing.