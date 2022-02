MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marilyn Joanne Metzger, of Merrillville, passed away at home on Friday, January 28th. She was 86 years old.

She is survived by her loving children: Charles (Diane) Sayger, Gregory Metzger, Sally Metzger, and Mark (Angela) Metzger; her dear sister, Charlene Berkos; cherished grandchildren: Natalie Metzger, Bradley (Amanda) Herr, Charles Sayger, Lee Sayger, Amy Sayger, Kristin (Will) Cernanec, Matt (Tara) Metzger, Mitch Metzger, Nick Metzger, Caroline Metzger, and Emma Metzger; and 7 treasured great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Metzger; daughter, Dawn Metzger; and sister, Mildred DeArmand.

Marilyn was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. There are no services scheduled at this time.