Marilyn Joyce Laszlo

July 20, 1933 — Sept. 9, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN — Marilyn Joyce Laszlo went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021. She was 88.

She was born on July 20, 1933, in Gary, IN. She was the daughter of Martin and Lois (Jewell) Laszlo, who preceded her in death.

Marilyn was raised on the Laszlo Family Farm in Liberty Township. In 1951, she graduated from Liberty Township High School. In 1959, she received her Bachelor's Degree from Bryan College and a Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1961. In 1986, Marilyn was awarded the Alumni of the Year Award from Bryan College, and in 2003 Bryan College bestowed their honorary Doctorate of Letters upon her.

In 1965, Marilyn joined Wycliffe Bible Translators and studied linguistics at the Summer Institute of Linguistics at the University of Oklahoma. Marilyn was a Bible Translator. In 1968, Marilyn arrived in Hauna Village located deep in the jungles in Papua New Guinea. Marilyn took the unwritten language of Hauna, which is the Sepik Iwam language, and created a written language. She then translated the New Testament of the Bible into the Sepik Iwam Language.