Marilyn Joyce Laszlo
July 20, 1933 — Sept. 9, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN — Marilyn Joyce Laszlo went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021. She was 88.
She was born on July 20, 1933, in Gary, IN. She was the daughter of Martin and Lois (Jewell) Laszlo, who preceded her in death.
Marilyn was raised on the Laszlo Family Farm in Liberty Township. In 1951, she graduated from Liberty Township High School. In 1959, she received her Bachelor's Degree from Bryan College and a Master's Degree from Indiana University in 1961. In 1986, Marilyn was awarded the Alumni of the Year Award from Bryan College, and in 2003 Bryan College bestowed their honorary Doctorate of Letters upon her.
In 1965, Marilyn joined Wycliffe Bible Translators and studied linguistics at the Summer Institute of Linguistics at the University of Oklahoma. Marilyn was a Bible Translator. In 1968, Marilyn arrived in Hauna Village located deep in the jungles in Papua New Guinea. Marilyn took the unwritten language of Hauna, which is the Sepik Iwam language, and created a written language. She then translated the New Testament of the Bible into the Sepik Iwam Language.
Marilyn is survived by her sisters: Shirley Killosky of Garden City, ID and Fay (Lou) Popp of Chesterton; and her nieces and nephews: James Killosky of Porter; Lisa (Jim) Holm of Boise, ID; Don Killosky of Garden City, ID; Lorelei Weimer of Chesterton; Robert (Carla) Laszlo of Issaquah, WA; Tracy Popp of Key West, FL.; Martin (Brandi) Miller of Murrells Inlet, SC; Carrie (Steve) Cieliesz of Valparaiso; Jody (Tom Barrineau) Miller of Murrells Inlet, SC; Suzanne (Michael) Olson of Knoxville, TN; and Leo (Natalie) Miller of Chesterton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Carolyn Miller Prosser, and niece Michele Weimer Tribole.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on October 5, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at Liberty Bible Church at 824 North Calumet, Chesterton, IN. The service will be livestreamed.
To read the full obituary and the amazing life of Marilyn visit www.laszlomissionleague.com