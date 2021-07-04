HAMMOND, IN - Marilyn June Jones (nee Merritt) of Hammond, 81, was called to her next volunteer opportunity on January 25, 2021 in Shorewood, MN.

Marilyn was a woman driven to serve her communities from a young age. As a big sister and teenage lifeguard at the Rensselaer pool, her calling was sparked by teaching swim lessons. Her efforts as a woman leader throughout her life with Tri-Kappa, Daughters of the American Revolution, PEO and other groups were punctuated by organizing fundraisers, bake sales, writing grant applications and giving time to her local community.

An education graduate of Purdue and IU (Go Boilers!), she was a passionate advocate for every child as a parent, teacher, Survive Alive House President, local and State PTA President, Hammond Education Foundation, and Hammond School Board Member. Her frequent stories of children in her Harding Elementary classroom were weaved with joy, empathy and acceptance that permeated her soul.

She is survived by: her husband of 50 years Gary; sister Jan; children: Merritt and Elizabeth; and grandchildren: Elliot and Lillian. She is preceded in death by her parents: Margaret and Willard Merritt. She is buried at Weston Cemetery, Rensselaer, IN.