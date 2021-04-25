 Skip to main content
Marilyn K. Williams

Marilyn K. Williams

Marilyn K. Williams

In Loving Memory Of Marilyn K. Williams On Her 2nd Anniversary In Heaven.

A million times we've needed you, A million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, You never would have died. If all the world was ours to give, We would give it yes, and more, To see you coming up the steps, And walking through the door. To hear your voice and see your smile, To sit and talk a while, To be with you that same old way, Would be our fondest day. A heart of gold stopped beating, Two smiling eyes closed to rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Forever loving you, Kimmie, Boots, Kelli, Diane, Amber, Matt, Jake, Summer, Amanda, Jack and Norah

