July 11, 1931 - Feb. 23, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Marilyn L. DelMastro, 89, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021. She was born July 11, 1931 in Valparaiso to Carl and Ruby (Samuelson) Sederberg and graduated from Boone Grove High School. Marilyn made her career with U.S. Steel as a housekeeper. She always enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids. Watching classic television, surveying the political landscape, and casting a reticent eye on local mankind kept her interesting.

Survivors include her children: Deborah J. Hart of Georgia, Brenda (Mike) Davenport of Valparaiso, Valerie F. Colville of Chesterton, Sherry (Perry) Ingersoll of Portage, Julie (Dan) Shelton of Portage and Rick (Tricia) DelMastro of Westville; sisters: Roma Cotterman and Jeanine Wiesjahn; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Charles Sederberg and Carole Knoblock.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial following at Graceland Cemetery.