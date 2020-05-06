LOWELL, IN — Marilyn L. Lynch, 80, of Lowell, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. She is survived her children, Timothy (Ann), Thomas (Therese), Terri (Tim) McInnis and Tracie (Joe) Cash; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carolyn Knotts and her faithful companion, Carmie. Marilyn was a member of First United Methodist Church of Lowell, a Licensed Practical Nurse with St. Anthony Medical Center, and an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Visitation, Friday, May 8, 2020, from 1:30-2:30 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. For those who wish to attend, you will be required to follow state guidelines for self-care and social distancing, both inside and outside of the funeral home. Entrance will be through the South door only and limited to ten people at one time inside. Masks are not mandatory, but recommended. Private Graveside Services for Immediate Family will be livestreamed on Sheets Funeral Home's Facebook page at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Lake County Animal Shelter. www.sheetsfuneral.com