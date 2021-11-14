Sept. 2, 1938 - Nov. 11, 2021
Marilyn L. Martinez (nee Ailes), age 83, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Marilyn was born on September 2, 1938 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Edwin and Mildred (nee Blackburn) Ailes. She graduated from Portage High School and married her late husband, Robert Flick, in 1953 and they spent 20 wonderful years together until his passing in 1973. Marilyn worked hard as a boiler operator for Arcelor Mittal until her retirement in 2011. Marilyn married James Martinez in 1977, and together they spent 20 years together until his passing in 1997.
Marilyn was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Post #100. She enjoyed crocheting and crafting, and liked to attend craft shows. Marilyn also liked to watch WWE and she adored company of her grandchildren. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and even great-great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters: Sherry (Jim) Petoskey and Robin Flick (Jerry Root); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Anna Flick and Nicki Flick; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Sparky. She is preceded in death by her husbands: Robert Flick and James Martinez; parents: Edwin and Mildred Ailes; sons: Steven and David Flick; and siblings: Edwin Ailes and Rose Toomire.
Family and friends may gather at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel (600 W Old Ridge Rd, Hobart) on Monday, November 15, 2021 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. from REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Disser officiating. At Rest, Graceland Cemetery. www.reesfuneralhomes.com