Sept. 2, 1938 - Nov. 11, 2021

Marilyn L. Martinez (nee Ailes), age 83, of Hobart, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Marilyn was born on September 2, 1938 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Edwin and Mildred (nee Blackburn) Ailes. She graduated from Portage High School and married her late husband, Robert Flick, in 1953 and they spent 20 wonderful years together until his passing in 1973. Marilyn worked hard as a boiler operator for Arcelor Mittal until her retirement in 2011. Marilyn married James Martinez in 1977, and together they spent 20 years together until his passing in 1997.

Marilyn was a member of the American Legion Auxillary, Post #100. She enjoyed crocheting and crafting, and liked to attend craft shows. Marilyn also liked to watch WWE and she adored company of her grandchildren. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and even great-great-grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.