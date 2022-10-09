HAMMOND, IN - Marilyn L. Simon, age 89, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022 at home with her loving family at her side.

Marilyn is the loving mother to: Michael "Mickey" (Joan Castro) Simon and Kathy (Dale) LaBorde; proud grandmother to: Brittny Simon, Brooklyn (Dustin) Simon, Jason LaBorde and Shawn (Valerie) LaBorde; great-grandmother to: McKalyn, Maxwell, Adelie, Zyah, Kyren and Chance; special aunt to: Donna Vandenbemden, Linda Meyers, Mary Logan and Karen Kuchvaleck; sister-in-law to Dorothy White.

She was 30 plus year employee at Solans Greenhouse in Hammond, IN and developed lasting friendships with the family, employees, and customers there. Served as a member of Pine Street Presbyterian church until it's closing.

A patient listener, she offered a loving concern and safe haven to many, especially those experiencing that troubling adolescent sojurn. Marilyn positive attitude and bright disposition made the world just a little nicer and she will be missed.

Celelebration of life will be Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. until the time of her memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 S. Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN. Friends and family are invited to attend dinner following at Tiebel's Restaurant, Schererville, IN at 4:00 p.m. Private family burial will be at a later date.