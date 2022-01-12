Marilyn Louise Ohler

Aug. 24, 1926 - Jan. 8, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Marilyn Louise (Marsh) Ohler, 95, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 at the Pines Retirement Community after a long stint with cancer. She was born August 24, 1926 in Louisiana, MO to Cecil and Dee Marsh (Wilkins), graduated from Louisiana High School in 1944, and Stephens College in Columbia, MO in 1946 with an Associate Degree. Marilyn moved to Denver, CO with a group of girls from Louisiana and Stephens.

There, she met her future husband John on a blind date. They married in Denver on December 23, 1950. John entered the Air Force shortly thereafter, so Marilyn and John traveled their first four years of marriage. John took a job in Chicago with Montgomery Wards, so their life after the Air Force led them to Chesterton, IN. During the years following, Marilyn and John had three children: Jonilyn (Joni), Melinda (Mindy) and Kurt. While living in Chesterton, they were active in the Methodist Church there. In 1965, the family moved to Valparaiso. Marilyn was visited by Welcome Wagon in Valparaiso, and so enjoyed the visit, that she became a hostess. The trademark of the organization was the wearing of a hat and gloves to welcome newcomers or newborn arrivals or new brides in the town.