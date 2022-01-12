Marilyn Louise Ohler

Aug. 24, 1926 - Jan. 8, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Marilyn Louise (Marsh) Ohler, 95, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday morning, January 8, 2022 at the Pines Retirement Community after a long stint with cancer. She was born August 24, 1926 in Louisiana, MO to Cecil and Dee Marsh (Wilkins), graduated from Louisiana High School in 1944, and Stephens College in Columbia, MO in 1946 with an Associate Degree. Marilyn moved to Denver, CO with a group of girls from Louisiana and Stephens.
There, she met her future husband John on a blind date. They married in Denver on December 23, 1950. John entered the Air Force shortly thereafter, so Marilyn and John traveled their first four years of marriage. John took a job in Chicago with Montgomery Wards, so their life after the Air Force led them to Chesterton, IN. During the years following, Marilyn and John had three children: Jonilyn (Joni), Melinda (Mindy) and Kurt. While living in Chesterton, they were active in the Methodist Church there. In 1965, the family moved to Valparaiso. Marilyn was visited by Welcome Wagon in Valparaiso, and so enjoyed the visit, that she became a hostess. The trademark of the organization was the wearing of a hat and gloves to welcome newcomers or newborn arrivals or new brides in the town.
Marilyn enjoyed the interaction with these ladies, and distributed little gifts from her sponsors. She also had various clerical employment opportunities with Dogan Roby and the Valparaiso University School of Music. There, Marilyn met and helped guide students at VU and was able to enjoy their music every day! In 1981, Marilyn and John started their own cross-stitch business, Puckerbrush. Marilyn took care of all the business end of the company while John designed the charts. They traveled internationally from 1981-95 for shows and research. Marilyn was active in the PEO women's organization in Valparaiso, and was elected to secretary for two years. The Ohler family were active members of the United Methodist Church, with Marilyn spending many years singing in the choir.
Her one enjoyment in life was playing bridge. She learned while in college, and played in many groups over the years. Marilyn and John played in groups together and she would play in ladies groups, along with subbing in for anyone that would need a player. Her competitiveness often found her winning and enjoying the play. Marilyn's other passion, ever since she was a young girl, was reading. Throughout her life, she belonged to different book clubs, and even ran some during that time. You often found her in the den or living room with a book in her hands enjoying her time.
Marilyn has joined her husband, John Louis Ohler and their second child, Melinda Jean (Mindy) Ohler who proceeded her in death, Cecil and Dee Marsh (Wilkins,) parents. Surviving children: are Jonilyn (Joni) Ohler Moore and Kurt and Chong Ohler; along with grandchildren: Nancy Ohler Dillon, Michael Ohler, Gretchen Moore Josten and Kelsey Moore, and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. If interested, please contact Joni Moore at jonidee53@gmail.com