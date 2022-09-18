Marilyn M. Bertagnolli (nee Berard)

SCHERERVILLE, IN -Marilyn M. Bertagnolli, nee Berard, age 96, of Schererville, IN, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Adolph J. "Bert" Bertagnolli. Loving mother of: Daniel (Cynthia) Bertagnolli, Donald (Jane) Bertagnolli, Carol (David) Davis, Thomas (Laura) Bertagnolli, and Donna (James) Van Gennep; Cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Armond Berard. Preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Blanche Berard.

Visitation Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN. Visitation also Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Interment St. John / St. Joseph Cemetery – Hammond, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of your choice.

