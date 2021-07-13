Marilyn M. Hageman (nee Ooms)

LANSING, IL - Marilyn M. Hageman, age 83, of Lansing, IL, passed away on July 7, 2021. She is survived by her son, Michael E. (Deidre) of Valparaiso, IN; two grandchildren: Erica Lotz, John (Rachel); and great granddaughter Clarrisa Lotz; two sisters: Anne (late Henry) Sikma, Pearl (Late Harold) Kooynenga and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George C. Hageman, son, David A. Hageman; grandchildren; Holly, David and Tabitha and parents Ben and Elizabeth Ooms. Harry and Emily Thompson. Lorretta (Francis) Roach and Chuck and Sue Wimmer.

Mrs. Hageman was born in Munster, IN and was a loving wife, mother and friend to many. She was an excellent seamstress, baking amazing Dutch deserts, short story creative writing and bowling. Marilyn had a love for music, Marilyn was an accomplished pianist for many years. She loved and served her Lord and played the piano at church for many years . In her younger years Marilyn enjoyed music from the 70's, then later in years she enjoyed listening to and playing Classical music. Marilyn was truly blessed and she used all her talents to bring joy and happiness to all she met. She was loved by many and she will be dearly missed. www.schroederlauer.com