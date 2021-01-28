WHITING, IN - Marilyn M. Hetzel, (nee Farmer) 65 of Whiting, passed away on Saturday. January 23, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late James J. Hetzel who passed away December 28, 2017; loving mother of Jeff (Heather) and Joe (Sabrina); adoring grandma of Hannah, Parker, Mckenna, Halle and Lydia; dearest sister of Karen (Ken) Richert, Henry Farmer, Charles Farmer and the late Debbie and Robert Farmer; dear sister-in-law of Joe (Laurie) Hetzel, Nancy (late Clarence) Funk, Tom (Laure) Hetzel and Bill (Julie) Hetzel; proud aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Faye Farmer.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 6:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Paul Vale of the New Life Christian Church, Whiting, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00pm to time of service. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Marilyn Hetzel was born on May 5, 1955 and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1973. Marilyn enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, a visit to the casino but above all, time spent with her most cherished grandchildren. Devoted to her family, Marilyn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry or the Whiting "Gimme Shelter" (for pets) would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400