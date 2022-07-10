VALPARAISO - Marilyn Marcella Sabotta (nee Schroeder) was welcomed into Heaven on December 12, 2021. She was born on October 31, 1923 in Snyder, NE to Dorothea A. and Walter A. Schroeder. She was preceded in death by siblings: Doran Schroeder, Celeste Brandert, Walter Schroeder, and Patricia Nagy. She is survived by her dear sister, Greta Krstovich.

Also survived by four children: Tom Sabotta (Sherri), Jane Guilfoyle (Roland), Steve Sabotta, and Teresa Komjathy (Joseph). Also mourning her passing are seven grandchildren: Eric Sabotta, Kenneth Sabotta, Anthony Guilfoyle, Michael Guilfoyle, Resa Hauter, Dan Mendoza, and Rick Mendoza. Preceded in death by beloved granddaughter, Charlotte Phillips. She also leaves 13 great-grandchildren: Quentin Sabotta, Ryan Guilfoyle, Nathan Guilfoyle, Blake Guilfoyle, Leah Guilfoyle, Anabelle Hauter, Jasmin Roman, Angelica Weaver, Alex Navarro, Aubrey Phillips, Marcella Mendoza, Mallory Mendoza and Derek Mendoza; as well as one great-great-granddaughter, Luna Weaver.

Marilyn was a graduate of Snyder, NE High School (1941) and the University of Nebraska School of Nursing (1945). Spending her career as a registered nurse, she retired as supervisor of the medical department at Wyman Gordon Co. (Harvey) with 26 years of service. Marilyn loved travel, visiting China, Russia, Italy, England, and Hawaii. She was an avid collector of rare books and antiques. Marilyn was a remarkable mother, always putting her family before herself. She was the rock, and the pillow, always smoothing over a rough patch. It is with great sorrow that we return her to Snyder for final resting, under her beloved Nebraska-Blue skies. She will be deeply missed.