GURNEE, IL - Marilyn Marks Spring, 85, peacefully died after a short illness of Alzheimer's Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, on Nov. 20, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living in Gurnee, IL. Daughter of Glenn Ray Marks and Mary Bond Marks of Ithaca, NY, Marilyn was born on October 8, 1935, in Covert, NY. She attended Ithaca High School and received her bachelor of arts from Nyack College ('57). Marilyn spent her professional career at Costas Foods and in the Valparaiso University Chemistry Dept. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bradford Hall Spring. The two celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this past October. As an active member, she served in ministries at Liberty Bible Church (LBC) in Chesterton, IN, such as the Women's Missionary Society, writing to missionaries, preparing funeral luncheons, and her work as the LBC historian. She invested in friendships through knitters club, biking, crafting cards, and sharing meals around her table.