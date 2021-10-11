DYER, IN - Marilyn "Marti" S. Kluth, age 70, of Dyer passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Chuck Kluth; daughter Amy (Lou) Vukas; son Kevin (Heather Noojin) Kluth; grandchildren: Aiden, Gianna, Tyson, Nick, Kaitlyn, Kamryan and Emersyn; sister Caroline Cundiff and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her grandchild Olivia Kluth.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.Marti was a devoted wife, mother and Nana to her grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com