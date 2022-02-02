Marilyn ("Mimi") Jean Langbehn

HOBART, IN - Marilyn ("Mimi") Jean Langbehn, (nee Sena), age 89, of Hobart, passed away January 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Langbehn; her beloved daughter Megan Cannata; her brothers: Charles, Robert, William Sena; and her sister, Patricia Bannon.

She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Linda); granddaughter Lyndsay Oancea (Rod), grandson Zachary, great-grandson Stark Oancea, grandson Jeffrey (JR) Faulkner (Ashley), great-grandchildren: Riley, Logan, Kirra, & Gavin; daughter Kathy Kenworthy; grandchildren: Aynsley and Devon Bracken (Phil), great-grandson John Bracken.

Marilyn had a deep love for family, friends and neighbors and nothing made her happier than spending time with them or throwing a great party. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, sewing, decorating and painting. She was a talented artist with a passion for china painting. She taught for many years in 'The Studio' where her students were family to her.

She was an active member of the Methodist Church in Hobart.

Funeral services, arranged by BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Hobart, will be private, with Entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, followed by a celebration of life at a future date. Beth Dietrich

Aug. 14, 1960 - Jan. 30, 2022

MERRILLVLLE, IN - Beth Dietrich, age 61 of Merrillville, left this world suddenly on January 30, 2022. She was a caring partner, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Beth is survived by her partner-Ray Jackson; her daughter, Jennifer Ruder (Bryan); sister, Susan Loscuito (John); granddaughters: Piper; Sophie Ruder; many nieces, nephews, and their children.

She was born to George and Dorothy Benedict on August 14, 1960. Shortly after graduating high school, she married her late husband, John Dietrich. Together they had one child, Jennifer.

Beth had a longtime career at NIPSCO where she made long-lasting friendships. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and granddaughters. She loved to go on "new adventures" with her partner Ray, where they visited Michigan and Ohio frequently. She was a fighter who never gave up no matter how hard life could be. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. The funeral will take place on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS, Crown Point. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Nations Multiple Sclerosis Society. www.burnsfuneral.com.