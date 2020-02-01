Marilyn P. Cox

In Loving Memory Of My Sister On Her Birthday February 1, 1937.

When you lose a loved one, you're never quite the same. There's always a little tear drop at the mention of their name. Time may ease the heartache and eyes no longer cry, but there is a little voice inside that never says, "goodbye."

Love, Your Sis, Barb

