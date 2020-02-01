Marilyn P. Cox

In Loving Memory Of My Sister On Her Birthday February 1, 1937.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
When you lose a loved one, you're never quite the same. There's always a little tear drop at the mention of their name. Time may ease the heartache and eyes no longer cry, but there is a little voice inside that never says, "goodbye."
Love, Your Sis, Barb