CROWN POINT, IN - Marilyn P. Cox, age 81 of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. She is survived by son, Seth (Colleen) Cox; grandchildren, Collin and Rebecca; brother, Cletus (Joyce) West; sister, Barbara Iler; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Merle Cox; brother, Jack West; parents, Jack and Vera West.
Marilyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Crown Point. She was a past Honored Queen of Job's Daughters, and later in life a proud member of the Red Hat Society. Marilyn was very active in the Cub Scouts where she received many honors, and each cub that passed through her den was her pride and joy. She was a reservation agent for United Airlines and worked at Hubinger Landscape Corp. with 20 plus years of service at both.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr. (south of St. Rd. 231 on St. Rd. 55), Crown Point, Thursday, January 31, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be Friday, February 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Pruzin & Little Chapel. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.