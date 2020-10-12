LONDON, KY - Marilyn P. Lilley (nee Conner), age 96 of London, Kentucky; formerly of Hobart, passed away on October 10, 2020.

She is survived by two children: Kenneth Lilley and Carol (Harold) Bray; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Wayne (Joann) Conner. Preceded in death by husband, Orren; two children: Jim Lilley and Judi Carter; two brothers, Melvin Conner and Theron Conner; sisters: Sylvia Moore, Dorthea Bucholz, and Avanil Conner.

Marilyn was a member of South Haven Church of the Nazarene. She was the former proprietor of Wee Ones Day Care, Hobart. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be dearly missed

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. til 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Juaquin Rodriguez officiating. At rest, Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

