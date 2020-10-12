 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilyn P. Lilley (nee Conner)

Marilyn P. Lilley (nee Conner)

{{featured_button_text}}
Marilyn P. Lilley (nee Conner)

LONDON, KY - Marilyn P. Lilley (nee Conner), age 96 of London, Kentucky; formerly of Hobart, passed away on October 10, 2020.

She is survived by two children: Kenneth Lilley and Carol (Harold) Bray; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Wayne (Joann) Conner. Preceded in death by husband, Orren; two children: Jim Lilley and Judi Carter; two brothers, Melvin Conner and Theron Conner; sisters: Sylvia Moore, Dorthea Bucholz, and Avanil Conner.

Marilyn was a member of South Haven Church of the Nazarene. She was the former proprietor of Wee Ones Day Care, Hobart. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be dearly missed

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. til 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Juaquin Rodriguez officiating. At rest, Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts